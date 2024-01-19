January 19, 2024

Ministry and Keve align strategies

By Souzana Psara05
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) meeting and the government are looking at aligning strategies, on energy, natural gas, renewable energy sources and manufacturing.

This was the subject of a meeting between Energy minister Giorgos Papanastasiou and the president of Keve, Stavros Stavrou on Friday.

Papanastasiou said it was important for the ministry and Keve to work in the pursuit of their common goals for the economy. He expressed readiness to face challenges with Keve and acknowledged the strengthened relationship between the ministry and the chamber.

He also stressed the importance of a communication to support the Cyprus economy.

“In an ongoing collaboration with the ministry,” said Stavrou, “our emphasis is on fostering robust business practices and a healthy society through cooperation, with a focus on energy, trade, manufacturing, renewables, and natural gas.”

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

