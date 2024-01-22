January 22, 2024

More gunshots reported in Nicosia

By Jonathan Shkurko04
Authorities on Monday were investigating after they received news about gunshots in the Pallouriotissa area of Nicosia.

According to reports, at around 10pm on Sunday a group of ten people were heading towards the local church when two gunshots were heard.

Police officers arrived at the scene, where initial examinations identified damage to a vehicle parked in the area. No injuries were reported.

With the first light of day, the area was cordoned off, and investigations began to locate the perpetrators.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

