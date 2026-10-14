Cyprus Civil Defence has called on all female citizens born in 2004 and male citizens born in 1972 and 1973 to register for two years of service, following a cabinet decision, the interior ministry announced on Wednesday.

The call-up applies to citizens residing in areas under the control of the Republic of Cyprus and is being carried out under the Civil Defence Regulations of 1997 and a relevant notice issued by the interior minister.

According to the ministry, registration will take place at Civil Defence regional directorates, local stations and substations or community council offices, depending on the applicant’s place of residence.

Those called up must present their identity cards when registering.

Registration for women will take place from Monday, October 19, to Friday, October 23, while men must register from Monday, November 9, to Friday, November 13.

The dates apply across Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Famagusta districts, although registration hours and locations vary.

In Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca urban areas, registration will take place at regional Civil Defence offices from 8.30am to 2.30pm and again from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

For rural areas, arrangements differ. In Nicosia, registration will be available at regional offices from 5.30pm to 7.30pm or at local stations and community council offices from 6pm to 8pm.

In Limassol’s rural communities, registration will take place at community council offices from 8.30am to 2.30pm or at regional Civil Defence offices from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

In Larnaca’s rural areas, registration will be available at regional offices from 5.30pm to 7.30pm or at local stations and community council offices from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

In Paphos, urban registration will take place from 8.30am to 2.30pm and from 5pm to 7pm at regional offices, while residents of other areas can register at local stations or substations from 5pm to 7pm.

In Famagusta district, residents of Paralimni can register at the regional Civil Defence offices from 8.30am to 2.30pm and from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. In Dherynia, registration will take place at the local Civil Defence substation from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, with the same evening hours applying to other communities through their respective stations, municipalities or community offices.

Several categories of citizens are exempt from Civil Defence service, including cabinet members, MPs, judges, senior public officials, clergy and members of the Civil Defence governing councils.

Exemptions also apply to those serving permanently in Civil Defence, the Cyprus Army, National Guard, police, fire service or prisons, as well as National Guard conscripts and certain reservists who remain subject to military obligations.

Personnel assigned to designated essential services with specific civil defence responsibilities are also exempt.

However, the ministry stressed that people who qualify for exemptions must still report for registration, bringing the necessary supporting documents. Exemptions will be granted following verification that the relevant criteria have been met.