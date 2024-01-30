January 30, 2024

2024 ‘Wings of Hope’ trip to take you to Dubai!

This year, the established “Wings of Hope” trip, organised by TELETHON Cyprus, in cooperation with PETROLINA, and its affiliated company PPT Aviation Services, takes you to enchanting Dubai!

Departing Cyprus on Thursday, February 15, 2024, and returning on Sunday, February 18, 2024, travellers will spend three unforgettable nights in the “Manhattan of the Middle East” – one of the world’s most fashionable cities, characterised by impressive skyscrapers, luxury hotels, palaces and huge boulevards.

The trip’s package price is €690 per person, with double room accommodation.

More specifically, the package includes:

  • Airport taxes
  • 20 kg of luggage and 8 kg of hand luggage
  • Three nights’ accommodation at the Millennium Al-Barsha
  • 4* Hotel with breakfast
  • Transfers to and from the airport in Dubai
  • A half day city tour with a Greek-speaking guide
  • A 90-minute cruise on the Dhow Cruise Marina with dinner, dinner with show
  • A memorable desert safari

Bookings for “Wings of Hope” have already started, and those interested can contact 22392608.

Net proceeds will once again support the charitable institution TELETHON Cyprus and, by extension, the work of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics and Cyprus Myopathic Association.

The “Wings of Hope” trip’s main sponsor is PETROLINA, and its affiliated company, PPT Aviation Services LTD, which have continued to support TELETHON Cyprus for years. The sponsor airline is TUS Airways, with the trip also backed by Louis Travel and Hermes Airports.

Grand Sponsor of TELETHON is OPAP Cyprus. Communication Sponsor is ALPHA Cyprus.

