February 5, 2024

Larnaca man arrested for cannabis possession

Police in Limassol on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man found with 260g of cannabis.

According to police, the man’s home was searched by the drug squad following evidence collected by an investigation based on a court warrant.

During the investigation, police found two plastic packets with the cannabis in a pot in the kitchen, and arrested the suspect.

The man is being held in custody while Larnaca police are furthering the investigation.

