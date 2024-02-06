February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Genikes Insurance donate vital equipment to Fire Service

By Press Release01
Genikes Insurance donate equipment to Cyprus Fire Service

Strengthening the vital work of the Cyprus Fire Service is one of the priorities of Genikes Insurance (GI). As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, GI has donated five high-power battery-powered floodlights – equipment that significantly enhances the efforts of firefighters to provide night-time assistance.

The funds were handed over at a modest event held recently at the Fire Service HQ, in the presence of Chief Fire Marshall Nikos Longinos, GI General Manager Christiana Agrotis and Bank of Cyprus Group Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Elli Ioannidou.

“Flooding is a phenomenon of increasing frequency, with serious and devastating effects that disrupt society,” noted General Manager Agrotis. “Recently, the devastation caused by the floods in Greece that left behind human losses and incalculable costs to infrastructure and private property caused great shock and pain,” she continued.

“At Genikes Insurance, we have often witnessed our fellow citizens’ pain at the cost and damage of floods to households and businesses in our country. Through prevention, and by following simple procedures, the consequences of flooding and other incidents can be reduced and/or avoided.”

For his part, after thanking Genikes Insurance for the donation, Chief Fire Marshal Loginos said “the equipment will strengthen the Fire Service, especially in night operations, whether they involve floods or other types of operations that our personnel are called upon to carry out”.

“Through such partnerships and synergies, the results can only be positive for Cypriot society,” he added.

The donation is part of a series of actions within the framework of GI’s support to the Cyprus Fire Service’s response to floods, as well as towards the Service’s assistance during evening hours.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

30 new Charterholders welcomed into Global CFA fold

Press Release

PwC Cyprus celebrates trainees’ ACCA exam achievements

Press Release

New Taycan impresses with up to 587km real-world range

Press Release

Renault Captur, Arkana now available from Pilakoutas Group

Press Release

UNIC culinary event to support Karaiskakio Foundation

Press Release

UoL kicks off 2024 with glowing achievements

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign