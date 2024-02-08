February 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Iconic engraving that became a Cyprus stamp

By Staff Reporter00
Το εμβληματικό «Κυπριωτάκι» του Τάσσου στο Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου

By Rony Junior El Daccache

One out of the ten symbolic woodcut engravings Cyprus 1974 by A Tassos has been put on display in the senate’s conference room at the University of Cyprus.

“This piece is a monumental part of this artist’s catalogue. It delves into subjects like displacement and separation. This makes it timeless as it still relates to situations of today, like in Gaza for example,” curator Elena Parpa said on Wednesday.

University rector, professor Tasos Christofidis, said the project serves as a reminder of the Turkish invasion and highlights every Cypriot’s duty to support Cyprus reunification. He added that the project “is deeply ingrained in our hearts and plays a crucial role in our academic institution’s decisions and discussions”.

In 1974, postage stamps featuring Tassos’ iconic artwork were created to raise funds for the Refugee Fund and bring attention to the cause globally. These stamps still serve as an official stamp on all Cypriot mail today.

 

 

Avatar photo

