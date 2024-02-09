February 9, 2024

Traffic violations detected by fixed cameras drop 75 per cent

The number of traffic violations detected by fixed cameras fell by 75 per cent between the first and last quarters of last year, transport minister Alexis Vafeades said.

Speaking to the road safety council, he explained that on average 800 violations were recorded per day in the first three months of the year. This figure fell to 200 per day in the last quarter.

“This data is encouraging,” he said.

He also expressed the important of the traffic cameras system and said that their only aim is “to contribute to improving road safety particularly to reduce fatal road accidents.”

