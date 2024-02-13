February 13, 2024

Anti-flood project unveiled in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko01
A flood mitigation project, in the central area of Ayios Lazaros, Larnaca, worth €1.89 million, was handed over for use to the town’s municipality on Tuesday.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras visited the site with director of the Larnaca Sewerage Council (SALA) Angelos Hadjicharalambous. It is the second in a series of anti-flood projects that has recently been completed and delivered.

The Eu financed 85 per cent of its cost.

“Larnaca’s flood mitigation projects cover areas in town facing serious flooding problems, with the aim to alleviate them,” Vyras said.

The works include the construction of 1.897km of stormwater drains serving the catchment area of both sides of Faneromeni avenue.

Additionally, SALA has opened a public tender for paving the asphalt of the roads affected by floods. Application are still open.

Furthermore, within days, SALA will receive the third flood mitigation project under construction, also co-financed by the EU.

The project concerns the area west of Ayios Anargyros avenue in Larnaca, extending to Spyrou Kyprianou avenue.

 

