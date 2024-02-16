February 16, 2024

Greece to suspend flights at Crete airport for six days

People line up in front of a counter of Thomas Cook at the Heraklion airport on the island of Crete

Flights at the Greek airport of Heraklion on the island of Crete will be suspended for six days from Feb. 19 due to maintenance work, the country’s civil aviation authority said on Friday.

Heraklion airport is one of two serving domestic and foreign flights on Crete, a popular tourist destination in the Mediterranean Sea.

The airport’s two runways will be off service from 0830 GMT on Feb. 19 to 1300 GMT on Feb. 24 for tarmac maintenance, the Greek civil aviation authority said in a statement.

Only emergency helicopter flights for the transport of patients will be allowed over that period, it added.

