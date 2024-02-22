February 22, 2024

A weekend full of music

By Eleni Philippou
Is it truly the weekend without some live music? This week, the musicians of the island are getting ready to share their tunes and melodies with listeners across the country.

On Friday night, Oriklini bar Lithos will host the No Rules band for a live performance. Around 9pm, the three musicians will take the floor to present their signature sound, signalling the start of the weekend.

Also happening on Friday but in Nicosia is a live set dedicated to the Rembetiko song. Kafeneio 11 will once again host a rembetiko night, welcoming to their venue three musicians – Michalis Cheirides, Anna Mosfili and Marios Georgiou. Over at Sarah’s Jazz Club, Trio Rodine will present a set that blends tradition and contemporary songwriting and film music. Combining the mandolin, the guitar and the accordion, three musicians will perform traditional and modern songs from the Mediterranean and beyond.

Limassol will also have its share of live music performances this weekend. Two of them take place on Saturday. At Rialto Theatre, popular Greek singer Yiannis Kotsiras will present a special concert with old hits and brand-new songs, accompanied by his band while at Kiklos Musiki, a jazz night will erupt with Kirill Bubiakin, a sensational saxophonist and flutist. Also performing on the evening is highly-acclaimed jazzman Lenny Sendersky, as well as the Leonid Nesterov Trio comprised of Leonid Nesterov on piano, Andreas Rodostehnous on electric bass, and Andreas Stefanou on drums.

 

No Rules

Local band plays live. February 23. Lithos Bar & Grill, Oroklini. 9pm. Tel: 97-868418

Rembetiko Song

With Michalis Cheirides, Anna Mosfili and Marios Georgiou. February 23. Kafeneio 11, Nicosia. 9pm. Tel: 99-030985

Trio Rodine

Live music with Pavlina Konstantopoulou, Andreas Papapetrou and Maria Zannetou. February 23. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711

Jazz Night

With Kirill Bubiakin, Lenny Sendersky and the Leonid Nesterov Trio. February 24. Kiklos Musiki, Limassol. 7.30pm. www.ticketbox.com.cy

Yiannis Kotsiras

Greek singer in concert. February 24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy. €25-30. Tel: 7777-7745

