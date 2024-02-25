February 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police arrest Nicosia man following a stabbing

By Nikolaos Prakas01
cyprus police
File photo

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Nicosia, who is suspected of injuring a man and a woman with a knife in a break-in, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police, on Saturday the 28-year-old entered the broke into the apartment of the woman (36) who was there with another man (46).

Police said the suspect broke the door and ruched into the apartment, where he cut the woman with the knife in two different places.

The 46-year-old attempted to stop him, and the suspect stabbed him.

The 28-year-old fled the scene, and the 46-year-old was rushed to a private hospital in Nicosia, where doctors said the stab wound was on his right hand, and he was kept for monitoring.

The woman’s injuries were not life threatening and did not need medical attention.

Police said the suspect was found later in the day walking in Nicosia. On him, police said they found a 60-centimetre-long knife, and he was arrested for wielding the knife.

Police later secured and arrest warrant, and he was kept in custody for questioning.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Mostly clear for Sunday, rain expected to start the week

Staff Reporter

Mind REset: a valuable green initiative backed by Lidl Cyprus

Press Release

Cyprus Business Now: weekly wrap-up

Souzana Psara

Christodoulides’ popularity plummets

Elias Hazou

Memorial event honours former President Kyprianou

Jonathan Shkurko

Kombos calls for collective apology to missing persons’ relatives

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign