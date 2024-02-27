February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New cruise brochure from Let’s Go Tours by Amathus

By Press Release01
Lets Go Tours by Amathus logo

Summer means relaxing by the sea, travelling to new or favourite destinations, having novel experiences and excitement. Summer means holidays, or, better yet, a cruise!

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus has launchedNew cruise brochure from Let's Go Tours by Amathus its new “Hello Cruises” brochure, offering exciting cruise options around the world. Step aboard and set sail for dream destinations, with comfort, luxury, and safety… Sail the turquoise waters of the Aegean, visit the Mediterranean’s historic cities, explore the impressive Fjords, the charming capitals of the Baltics, the exotic Asia, the Caribbean, and breathtaking Alaska.

What if this year embarkations from Limassol are limited? Let’s Go Tours by Amathus invites you to sail from Piraeus with a selection of 14 ‘Fly & Cruise’ packages aboard some of the most amazing ships. Three-night and seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands, the Adriatic and the Eastern Mediterranean start as low as €799 per person, with the cruise, meals, entertainment and flights included! Thanks to multiple flight options available every day to Athens from Larnaca and Paphos, inexpensive cruising is in again this year!

Scroll through the online brochure to plan your next cruise holiday. Book early and save up to €300 per cabin for reservations made by 31st March. Alternatively, visit wecruise.net for even more cruise options.

This summer say, “Hello Cruises” and set sail, only with Let’s Go Tours by Amathus!

For more information and bookings:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

UoL announces partnership with AMMITEC

Press Release

Mall Gift Card now available in convenient digital format

Press Release

Neocleous Tower construction unveils new levels

Press Release

EY survey finds global CEOs bullish on growth, profitability

Press Release

Emirates holding Cyprus cabin crew recruitment open day

Press Release

Bloomarks: a sustainable reading experience

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign