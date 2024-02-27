February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public could get to set the agenda

By Andria Kades05
petition

Diko MP Christiana Erotokritou is submitting a bill aimed at putting forth popular initiatives, it emerged on Tuesday.

It outlines that if citizens manage to gather 5,000 signatures to support a motion, it will be submitted to parliament.

The initiative falls under participatory democracy ideals, that aims to engage citizens with legislative action.

The matter will be discussed during this week’s House legal affairs committee, and seeks to greenlight the public in setting the agenda for the matters that eventually become law.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Bar Association examining AG report over lawyer’s claims

Andria Kades

Extended maternity leave set for vote on Thursday

Jonathan Shkurko

Fire at Limassol restaurant under control (Video)

Andria Kades

Situation in Rizokarpaso schools ‘very serious’

Iole Damaskinos

Gender equality to be at centre of Cyprus EU presidency

Antigoni Pitta

Cabinet appoints English School board

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign