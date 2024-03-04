March 4, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President praises Unficyp’s role in peace

By Jonathan Shkurko01
The significant role of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) in efforts to “restore peace, stability, and international legality in Cyprus,” was hailed on Monday by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Commenting on the significance of Resolution 186, approved in 1964, and which on Monday marked the 60th anniversary since the establishment of the force, Christodoulides stressed its goal of maintaining international peace and security.

“Sixty years later, on this significant milestone, I pay tribute to the 187 peacekeepers who lost their lives while performing their duty,” he said extending his gratitude to the approximately 150,000 peacekeepers who have served in Cyprus over the years, the UN member states contributing personnel and the countries supporting Unficyp financially, notably Greece.

The president also added that the force “has recently faced challenges from occupying forces”.

“Resolution 186 is significant not only because it established the peacekeeping force, but also because it clarifies that the consent of the sovereign and internationally recognised state of the Republic of Cyprus was necessary under international law.

Turkey’s actions on the island aimed to challenge this,” he said.

Within this framework, Christodoulides highlighted the responsibility of the republic, as stated in the UN resolution, to maintain and restore law and order.

Since 1964 and particularly after the Turkish invasion of 1974, the peacekeeping force has been a significant part of the effort to restore peace, he said.

He also underscored that the role of Unficyp is equally crucial in addressing the numerous humanitarian and other issues arising from the Turkish invasion.

