March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver02
In today’s episode, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is to visit Cyprus to discuss the implementation of the maritime humanitarian corridor to Gaza.

Meanwhile, the energy regulator (Cera) ruled out a price increase on electricity bills.

Elsewhere, the Austrian government threw its weight behind Cyprus’ plan to declare parts of Syria safe to return migrants.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

