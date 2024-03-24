March 24, 2024

Cyprus

Car fire causes traffic on Larnaca-Nicosia highway

By Nikolaos Prakas00
police car at night
File photo

A fire broke out in a car while it was on the Larnaca-Nicosia highway in the area between Athienou and Lympia, with the police rushing to the area, authorities said on Sunday.

Police said in a post on Platform X that the fire broke out at around 4pm in the car, which was heading towards Nicosia.

Officers rushed to the scene to provide assistance and regulate traffic.

Police recommended that drivers passing by should exercise particular caution and are advised to drive their vehicle at a safe, low speed and maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

