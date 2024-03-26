March 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Illegal installation of photovoltaics plagues EAC

By Iole Damaskinos0574
photovoltaics web
File photo

Illegal installation of photovoltaics (PVs) is to be tackled, electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou said on Tuesday.

The illegal installations involve both large commercial and industrial units, as well as private individuals who are circumventing criteria for installation of rooftop PV systems and linking the altered systems illegally to the EAC grid.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, Papadopoulou said the EAC had sent official letters on Friday to all relevant services and authorities alerting them to the problem and warning of spot checks to be carried out.

“Some illegalities involve the installation of grid-linked systems by companies without approval from the EAC, to offset their electricity use and lower their bills. Others involve individuals who have received an EAC approval certificate for a 5KW system who proceed to tack on additional panels,” Papadopoulou said.

The installations are illegal and raise issues of safety for EAC works and consumers, as well as tamper with the stability of the grid, the EAC spokeswoman said.

Measures to counteract the practice will involve disconnecting the illegally installed system from the grid, cancelling the approval certificate, and issuing fines, Papadopoulou said.

The spokeswoman noted that once net metering comes into play, it will be much easier for the EAC to detect aberrant installations.

“There are a lot of rooftops and it is difficult to inspect each one…we are currently acting based on tip-offs,” she said.

Officials had earlier warned that Cyprus risks losing €35 million in EU recovery and resilience plan funds related to smart meter roll out.

Under the timetable, the state had until the end of March to seal the awarding of the contract. Authorities need to receive 50,000 smart meters and install 15,000 of them by September of this year, and next receive all 400,000 and install 250,000 of them by June 2026.

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
iole biopic
Iole Damaskinos has been working as a Cyprus Mail journalist for two years. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Island states’ requirements must be noted in EU 2040 climate goals, says minister

Antigoni Pitta

‘Mass casualty event’ as Baltimore Key Bridge collapses

Reuters News Service

Bases police boost efforts to combat illegal bird trapping

Jonathan Shkurko

Akel submits resolution calling on support for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Iole Damaskinos

Turkish Cypriot two-state proposal ‘cannot be accepted’, says Kombos

Jonathan Shkurko

CySEC slaps two entities with fines totalling €76,500

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign