March 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Partners: an ideal workplace for women in communications

By Press Release013
At a time when women’s position in the professional and business arena is becoming increasingly strong, Partners Connected Communications has become the second company nationwide to be awarded the distinction of Best Workplaces™ for Women by Great Place To Work®!

The honour attests to the progressive agency’s deeply-rooted culture of equal opportunity and respect, embedded in the company for many years, making Partners an employer of choice among female communications professionals.

Partners Connected Communications invests heavily in harmonious cooperation and equal treatment of men and women, as well as in the continuous personal growth, empowerment and development of all its staff. This enables female professionals in particular to make the most of their skills and fulfil their vocational ambitions – so much so, in fact that, today, a large proportion of female executives may be found at the highest positions in the company’s hierarchy and management.

There are many reasons why Partners is an ideal workplace for women.

A work-life balance with incentives is among the company’s high priorities. As are: extending the maternity leave limit, providing time off for parents to attend their children’s important moments, and increasing the number of days they can work from home are some of them.

Meanwhile, respect for the freedom of expression is a basic working requirement at the company.

Diversity of personality, as well as diversity of thought, is not only accepted, but also fostered as a way of maintaining creativity and the game-changing mindset that Partners is known for in the communications industry. Thus, offering equal opportunities to everyone without exception, encouraging participation in decision-making, and avoiding prejudice, stereotypes and taboos create a climate of acceptance, teamwork and inclusion at the agency, as confirmed by the name of the company itself.

Ultimately, Partners has always been a model employer with a particular sensitivity to the empowerment and advancement of women in the professional world, something well-expressed by its recent designation by Great Place To Work® as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women.

