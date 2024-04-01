April 1, 2024

Tuesday is last day for voter applications

By Staff Reporter01
The last day to apply to vote for the June elections is Tuesday, the interior ministry announced on Monday, calling on people register.

The ministry added that no applications will be accepted after midnight on April 2.

People from ages 18-25 can apply to vote online, the ministry said.

Elections for EU parliamentarians and local government officials will be held on June 9 in Cyprus.

 

