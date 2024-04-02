April 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tatar says will not be forced to accept UNSG proposals

By Antigoni Pitta07
un71004408
File photo: Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York (Photo: UN)

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on Tuesday rubbished reports that he will be forced to accept UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ proposals during their upcoming meeting in New York.

He said that reports in Greek Cypriot media saying that he will have to accept proposals Guterres has made to President Nikos Christodoulides are mere speculation and have nothing to do with reality.

Speaking to Turkish Cypriot media after meeting ‘parliamentary’ parties ahead of his departure for New York, where he will meet Guterres on Friday, he pointed out that the UNSG’s special envoy has been appointed for six months, and is not even halfway through that period.

“Consultations are ongoing,” he said, adding he expects to meet Maria Ángela Holguín for the third time in April, on a date that has already been set.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Audit service defends looking into all government spending

Nikolaos Prakas

Nicosia bags fifth place in Europe

Jonathan Shkurko

Ministry looking at alternatives for smart electricity metres

Antigoni Pitta

Doubts raised over development of Larnaca port

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus average monthly earnings increase by 6.2 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus hospitality sector is key economic contributor

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign