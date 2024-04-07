April 7, 2024

Pink Martini in Cyprus this summer

By Eleni Philippou
Little big orchestra from the US coming to Limassol for a dazzling summer party finds ELENI PHILIPPOU

 

A delightful musical cocktail is happening in the heart of this summer. Pink Martini, known as the ‘little big orchestra’ from Portland, is coming to the Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre on July 14 to treat Cypriot audiences with their fusion of classical sounds, Latin, traditional pop and jazz tunes. Buckle up for a dazzling summer party. One more big name from the world music scene is heading to the island this summer.

The multimember ensemble with the captivating China Forbes on vocals is a renowned musical group around the world well-known for the renditions of songs from every corner of the globe. They perform in many languages and some of their most-listened to pieces are Amado Mio, Oú Est Ma Tête? And Donde Estas Yolanda?

Their music, uplifting and swaying, offers something for all music tastes as their performances embody classic Hollywood storytelling and rousing world rhythms. Pink Martini has even performed in Greek, singing Never on Sunday (The Children of Piraeus). On July 14, the ensemble will bring their charming glory and fusion sound to Limassol for a summery performance that is bound to impress local listeners.

“Pink Martini is so versatile that they can hardly be classified into a musical genre,” say organisers. “It’s jazz, or lounge, or fusion or all at the same time. At the end of the day, they have the secret recipe for the perfect marriage of different genres resulting in their unique musical idiom.”

The history of Pink Martini began in 1994 when Thomas Lauderdale was working as a political aid in his hometown of Portland, Oregon, with aspirations of running for office himself. While at political fundraisers he was disappointed with the music choices at the events. On a mission to present music from around the world that would appeal to both conservatives and liberals, he founded Pink Martini.

“The orchestra was originally intended to provide beautiful and inclusive musical soundtracks for political fundraising for causes such as human rights, affordable housing, environmental action, library funding, education and parks,” add organisers. “A year later, Lauderdale called China Forbes, a classmate of his from Harvard living in New York, and asked her to join Pink Martini. The rest is history.”

This year, Pink Martini celebrates its 30th anniversary with a world tour that includes a multilingual repertoire in 25 languages and a stop in our very own Limassol.

 

Pink Martini

Concert with renowned musical ensemble from Portland, Oregon. July 14. Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

