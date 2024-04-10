April 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Partial clouds, unsettled

By Staff Reporter01
clouds february
File photo

Wednesday will see isolated morning showers, mainly in the east and north, with rains or storms are also expected in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains, south, east, and in the interior. Temperatures will rise to 23C in the interior and the coasts and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds start off variable and light, 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south-to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight will be mostly clear with increased low clouds at times. Thin fog may form in the interior and the south-eastern coasts. Temperatures will drop to 13C in the interior and the coasts, and to 7C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south- to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough. 

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see increased cloud cover at times bringing rains or storms in the afternoons, mainly in the mountains, south and inland.

Temperatures will rise on Thursday and remain above average for the season through Saturday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Souzana Psara

Using art to send strong environmental messages

CM Guest Columnist

Eid al-Fitr begins on Wednesday

Tom Cleaver

Opposition blasts agriculture minister over farmers’ compensation

Elias Hazou

Hotel occupancy expected at 50-55 per cent in April

Jonathan Shkurko

Swords crossed over Turkish Cypriot properties

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign