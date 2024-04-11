April 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprus

Court dismisses lawsuits over 2013 Laiki Bank haircut

By Gina Agapiou01
feature elias atms being removed after laiki bank was shuttered in 2013

Limassol district court dismissed on Thursday four consolidated lawsuits against the now-defunct Laiki Bank of Cyprus, the Central Bank of Cyprus, and the Republic of Cyprus concerning the 2013 haircut.

The plaintiffs, who suffered financial losses, sought compensation for alleged negligent acts and/or omissions by the defendants, resulting in the adjustment of their bank deposits held at Laiki Bank. They also alleged unconstitutionality of the 2013 restructuring of credit measures and claimed a violation of their human rights.

“It has not been proven that the Republic of Cyprus and its officials knew or could have known at the material time of the acts or omissions attributed to them that these could lead to the implementation of restructuring measures and the adjustment of the plaintiffs’ deposits. In other words, it has not been demonstrated that at the time it was reasonably foreseeable the outcome of March 2013,” a statement by the legal service said.

In its ruling, the court clarified that the implementation of the restructuring measures did not leave depositors of Laiki Bank, including the plaintiffs, in a worse situation than they would have faced if the bank had undergone liquidation. Regarding the constitutionality of the measures, the court deemed it non-essential for the case’s examination under the prevailing circumstances.

Additionally, concerning the alleged infringement of the plaintiffs’ constitutional and/or human rights, the court determined that such assertions lacked substantiation.

The court dismissed all four consolidated lawsuits in their entirety and ordered costs to be awarded in favour of the Republic and the other defendants.

Earlier this year, the attorney-general’s office appealed a ruling by Limassol district court that favoured depositors with now-defunct Laiki Bank, holding the Central Bank and the Republic responsible for negligence, dereliction of duty, and misrepresentations contributing to the bank’s collapse.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

Mind-blowing show in Nicosia this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Efforts underway to resume Amalthea aid corridor to Gaza

Andria Kades

Support floods in for Christodoula march

Andria Kades

Police search for landlord after migrant death in Limassol

Andria Kades

Sexual abuse victim ‘still at same school as abuser’

Tom Cleaver

Doctors ‘verbally attacked’ because patients are uninformed

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign