April 11, 2024

Support floods in for Christodoula march

By Andria Kades
Christodoula march, Anti-cancer society, anti cancer

The Anti-Cancer Association received numerous donations for its Christodoula march on Thursday, ranging from state actors to political parties.

The donations were collected at the Eleftheria Square kiosk, with representatives from the church, police, local authorities, and party representatives from across the political spectrum contributing.

House President Annita Demetriou delivered a cheque to the charity’s chairman, Dr Adamou Adamou “sending the message that we support this effort and congratulate the volunteers that are here every year.”

She heralded the message the association’s message to the public that cancer can be overcome and emphasised the importance of standing by those in need.

Permanent secretary at the health ministry, Christina Yiannaki, also delivered the donation from the ministry, acknowledging “everything the association does for people.”

 

