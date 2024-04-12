April 12, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus-Greece ferry service to resume this summer

By Jean Christou04
ferry
M/V Daleela

The Cyprus-Greece ferry service is due to resume on May 29 and run until September 3 for the third consecutive year, it was reported on Friday.

However, unlike last year, the Cypriot-flagged Daleela won’t alternate between itineraries to and from Limassol and Larnaca to Piraeus and will only use Limassol port for all 22 planned voyages for 2024, Politis reported.

Reservations are due to be opened up on April 17. No significant difference in ticket prices is expected.

The operator Scandro Holdings is due to announce all details at a news conference on Tuesday.

According to Politis, the decision to run routes this year only from Limassol was made mainly for financial reasons. In particular, it said there has been a dramatic decrease in the number of cruise ships that will use Limassol this year and pricing has come down. At the same time, increased traffic at Larnaca port has created logistical problems, it added.

Inside the ship, the same services will operate as in previous years with cabins of different classes as well as the so-called ‘airline’ seats without a cabin. Inside the ship there are two coffee bars, spacious lounges and a restaurant, as well as a casino area.

According to last year’s data, from May to September 2023, more than 7,400 passengers travelled, and more than 2,400 vehicles were transported, plus 250 pets.

The ship can carry up to 400 passengers and over 200 vehicles at a time.

A total of 22 routes will be operated: one in May on the 29th, five in June, eight in July, seven in August and one in September.

Jean Christou is a former Cyprus Mail Editor-in-Chief, having joined in 1990. Now retired, she writes as a hobby with a particular interest in the Cyprob. Likes philosophy, learning what makes people tick, and sci-fi.

