April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police in Geroskipou arrest man for drugs, stolen items

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs
File photo

Paphos police arrested a 24-year-old man for an investigated case of illegal possession of narcotics and stolen property late late on Monday.

According to the police, around 11.30pm traffic police stopped the 24-year-old in his car on Konstantinou Palaiologou Street in Geroskipou for a check.

During the search the man was found in possession of two grams of cannabis as well as 0.3 grams of a crystal methamphetamine-like substance and he was arrested for evident offences.

A further search of the vehicle also turned up power tools, a wristwatch, a necklace, a ring, and cash amounts of €290 and £20. The 24-year-old did not provide adequate explanation for possession of the items.

Further, a drug test was carried out with a positive result.

The man was arrested and is in custody.

