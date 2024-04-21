April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man arrested for racism and threats

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 06
File photo

A 61-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Saturday after harassing a 38-year-old man with racist and threatening content on the internet.

The man arrested had allegedly posted a photo of his victim to an online application alongside comments which were “abusive, threatening, and racist”.

Additionally, he sent text messages to his victim which also contained content deemed abusive, threatening, and racist.

staff reporter

