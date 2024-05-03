May 3, 2024

Kathikas village hosts traditional Jesus walk re-enactment

People from the village of Kathikas carry out the reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Dozens of people gathered to watch the re-enactment of Jesus’ walk to Calvary in Kathikas village on Friday.

The tradition has been ongoing for over 40 years, which is attracting locals and tourists alike to Paphos’ village.

Kathikas community leader Menelaos Tourvas carried the cross, accompanied by members of the church committee and residents of the village.

They walked around half a kilometre, from the Ayios Onoufrios church until Panayia Evangelistria at the centre.

Tourvas said the tradition began when the late priest of the community visited Jerusalem and the Holy Sites where he first saw the tradition.

As such, he began to recreate Christ’s walk to Calvary in Kathikas village.

The community leader stressed the tradition would continue to be passed down for generations to come and is attracting visitors from across the country and the world.

