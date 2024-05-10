May 10, 2024

Anti-Cancer Society, Germany Oncology Center sign MoU

By Press Release01
The Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society and German Oncology Center are strengthening their cooperation, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focused on cancer patients’ needs.

Through their closer cooperation, specialised services to patients of the German Oncology Centre will be further enhanced, with the aim of providing comprehensive and multidisciplinary care beyond the treatment they receive. At the same time, the two partners will expand their cooperation in research, education and expertise and prevention programmes, as well as in the promotion of policies that will contribute to addressing patients’ needs and empowering them.

Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society representatives noted that the MoU is a step towards improving the holistic care of people with cancer and their families, granting them access to specialised and personalised services that will help maintain their quality of life.

Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society Executive Director Maria Ioannidou added that partnerships of this kind always work to the benefit of people experiencing cancer, as well as of their family members.

Expressing thanks towards the Anti-Cancer Society, German Oncology Centre representatives hailed the “long-standing cooperation with the Anti-Cancer Society, which has been formalised today with an MoU that will enable us to expand our joint services to cancer patients”.

The Memorandum of Cooperation was signed, on behalf of the German Oncology Centre by its Founder and Medical Director Dr Nikolaos Zamboglou, and on behalf of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society by Executive Director Ioannidou, in the presence of members of the Board of Directors and Management of the Society.

