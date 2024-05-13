May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
ETH, BNB and MATIC bounce back as Rollblock (RBLK) presale sees huge volume

rollblock

The cryptocurrency market is heating up once again, with top crypto coins like Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB),and Polygon’s MATIC showing positive signs. At the same time, these tokens are also experiencing exciting developments within their ecosystems. And joining this wave of innovation is Rollblock (RBLK), a new GambleFi platform whose native token is currently priced at an affordable $0.01 in the initial presale phase, offering users the opportunity to tap into the $450B gambling market. 

Ethereum (ETH) Network records renewed interest and Whale activity

The Ethereum (ETH) network might be experiencing a resurgence in interest, as a post on X by TheCryptoBasic shows a significant increase in user activity, with a whopping 267,000 new wallets created in the past week alone. Adding fuel to this potential comeback, a major Ethereum investor seems to be bullish on its future.

According to Lookonchain, this whale has been aggressively accumulating Ethereum, withdrawing another 6,030 ETH (valued at $18.09 million) from Binance, adding to their growing stash of 10,758 ETH since May 2nd. Notably, their strategy involved converting ETH to stETH by depositing it into Aave, and then borrowing $28.5 million in stablecoins to buy even more Ethereum tokens. This network activity suggests that investors have high confidence in Ethereum’s price going up soon.

Binance Coin (BNB) price soars: Can it reach $600 soon?

Binance (BNB) Coin has been a strong performer lately, with impressive gains over both the past year and month. In the past year, Binance Coin’s price skyrocketed by over 88%, reaching a high of $632. This momentum continued into the past month, albeit amidst broader market downturn. This resulted in BNB token accruing a more modest but positive 4% increase, pushing the price of Binance Coin from $578 to its current level of $599. 

Meanwhile, this cryptocurrency is attracting the attention of some analysts who believe a price reversal is imminent, with Binance Coin price potentially reaching $600 in the coming weeks. The Binance Coin community maintains optimism that the token will hit new price levels and double their profits. 

Miden Testnet: A beacon of hope for Polygon’s (MATIC) Token future?

Polygon (MATIC) token, a leading Ethereum scaling solution, continues its evolution with the Miden Alpha Testnet. This testnet utilizes a technology that will empower Polygon developers with data privacy and build easy-to-use applications. Unlike traditional solutions, Miden allows for local proof generation, safeguarding sensitive information for the Polygon network.

While Polygon’s price has dipped recently, the Miden Testnet’s advancements and increase in network activity hold promise. This Testnet will enable development of dApps that were previously impossible, attract more users and boost token demand within the Polygon ecosystem. This increased utility and ecosystem expansion could lead MATIC’s price to new price levels.

Rollblock (RBLK): Pioneering GambleFi with rransparency and rewards

Rollblock (RBLK) is shaking up the online gambling scene with its innovative GambleFi protocol. This GambkeFi platform seamlessly blends the best of decentralized and centralized exchanges for users. Currently in its stage 1 presale, the native RBLK token offers an attractive entry point at just $0.01, allowing new users to tap into the multi-billion dollar industry. 

The increasing user participation in the Rollblock presale is a clear sign of investor interest in this platform. And that’s not all, as its casino is now live for players to unlock its potential in the cryptocurrency market.  But what truly sets Rollblock apart is its commitment to providing a secure and transparent gaming environment.

The Rollblock platform ensures every transaction is free from cyber attacks and other issues peculiar to the traditional online gambling industry, including lack of trust. Another highlight of this project is the adoption of a revenue share model that allocates a portion of the platform’s revenue to token holders via token buybacks and burns as well as juicy staking rewards. This community-first approach strongly positions Rollblock among the best cryptocurrency to buy now.

Why choose Rollblock (RBLK) over established tokens (ETH, BNB, MATIC)?

While established tokens like Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Polygon offer potential, Rollblock presents a unique opportunity for high growth at an attractive entry point. Its focus on disrupting the gambling industry with transparency and a strong community makes it a compelling choice for investors seeking to buy the best cryptocurrency.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

