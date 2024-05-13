May 13, 2024

Monk testifies for four hours in Osiou Avakoum scandal

By Andria Kades01
Archimandrite Nektarios (Christos Theodorides)

One of the monks embroiled in the church scandal testified for over four hours before the Synod-appointed investigative committee on Monday.

Archimandrite Nektarios walked through the doors of the archbishopric at 10:15am and wrapped up after 3pm.

He submitted a list with 20 witnesses both within and outside of Cyprus, though details were not shared by his legal team Andriana Klaedes and Anastasios Vavouskos.

“He submitted his views, obviously there were questions which he answered and it was done. I cannot say anything about the content,” Vavouskos said.

Vavouskos clarified the lawyers were not present as Nektarios presented his statement to the committee, but sat outside waiting.

Asked to comment on the proceedings he said “I cannot share details, it is not allowed.”

Archimandrite Porfirios was to give testimony at 5:30pm. Both he and Nektarios are on leave.

Their legal team had raised objections over the process, but Vavouskos said they were told answers would be given after the investigative committee finished its work.

“We respect the process.”

On Tuesday, other members of the Osiou Avakoum monastery were to appear before the committee.

Both Nektarios and Porfirios were allegedly found with €800,000 in cash, and property in Greece and Limassol. They were also allegedly caught on CCTV footage having sex with each other. A video also showed a monk beating a woman that cleaned at the monastery.

They denied all charges and claim this is a conspiracy slighted against them.

In a lengthy Facebook post last month, Nektarios said the developments have “shaken his soul” but not dented his faith in God.

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

