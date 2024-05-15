May 15, 2024

Finyard supports local charities with ‘Little Heroes’ donation

Finyard supports local charities with donation to ‘Little Heroes’

Finyard, an innovative software solutions provider finyard logo smallerbased in Limassol, has shown its commitment to supporting the local community by donating to children’s charity, “Little Heroes”.

The charity started operating in 2017, officially becoming a licensed foundation in 2021. “Little Heroes” helps children suffering from cancer and leukaemia, and their families, by providing both financial and psychological support.

The funds donated were proceeds from the recent Finyard Connect techno party, which took place on May 5, 2024, in partnership with Mason Bar. The party was headlined by popular DJs Ame, Echonomist, and Hard to Tell.

“At Finyard, we fully support the mission and values of the “Little Heroes” Foundation. Corporate social responsibility is very close to our hearts, as is supporting the local community here in Cyprus. The opportunity to donate to and help such a worthy cause was one we couldn’t miss out on,” noted Finyard CEO, Dmitrij Pruglo.

For his part, “Little Heroes” Vice President Kostas Pantelides expressed appreciation on behalf of the Foundation for the valuable contribution. “We’re very grateful for Finyard’s donation to “Little Heroes”, as it will help us further support local children in their fight against cancer,” he said. “It is great to see the expanding tech sector giving back to the local community in Cyprus.”

This is just the most recent activity in Finyard’s ever-expanding list of CSR initiatives. Previous activities include a donation to the “Movember” campaign, and a visit to a local dog shelter to deliver much-needed supplies. Future initiatives have already been planned, as the company continues to support the community, in as many ways possible.

To learn more about Finyard, visit their website.

