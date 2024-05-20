May 20, 2024

Man killed in Larnaca crash with lorry

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 28-year-old man was killed on Monday, following a crash on a road in Pervolia, Larnaca, police said.

According to police, the man was on his motorbike in the area around 4.30pm when 34-year-old truck driver crashed into him, while turning right.

The 28-year-old was rushed to Larnaca General, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police said that an initial alcotest and narcotest on the truck driver registered a zero.

Larnaca police said they filed a plea for a judge to issue an arrest warrant for the 34-year-old.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

