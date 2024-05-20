May 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Theatre and music at Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios mansion

By Eleni Philippou00
gaba project
Gaba Project

Joining the festivities celebrating International Museum Day are two events by the Department of Antiquities, happening at the Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios mansion this Sunday. First up is HA KO, a dance-theatre performance and a parallel workshop for children and adults that will take place at 6.30pm.

The performance is an immersive and participatory experience which will encourage young visitors to have an active role and uncover details about the mansion. As the theatre and the workshop conclude, the evening will continue with some live music by the Gaba Project.

Gaba Project is a local musical initiative with Vasilis Vasiliou on the handpan and percussions and Christina Polycarpou on the lyra. The combination of the handpan and the lyra is an innovative one, happening for the first time worldwide. The duet focuses on experimenting with new musical approaches and adding improvisation to their music. Blending the worlds of Greek musical tradition, as observed through the lyra, and the mystic modern sounds of the handpan, Gaba Project produces a unique sound.

Their performances also often include compositions from the Eastern Mediterranean, such as Armenian, Cypriot, Turkish, Greek and Bulgarian, played with a fresh approach. This Sunday, the duet will perform for free in a celebratory concert that will start at 9pm.

 

HA KO

Interactive theatre and workshop for children and adults. May 19. Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios mansion, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free

Live music with Gaba Project

Live handpan, percussions and lyra. May 19. Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios mansion, Nicosia. 9pm. Free

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

‘We were taught to be ashamed of our Cypriotness’

Alix Norman

Garden opening at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

Bridgerton season three: all the usual froth

The Conversation

Fork Food Market goes to Geri for the first time

Eleni Philippou

From Latin America to the Mediterranean: Iberoamerican film festival returns

Eleni Philippou

Exhibition of paintings of 20th century saints

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign