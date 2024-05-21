May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Ocean Basket unveils flagship Paphos Harbour venue

Celebrating 15 years in Cyprus, Ocean Basket is proud to announce its new flagship location at the historic Paphos Limanaki.

Since 2008, Ocean Basket has been a beloved part of Cyprus, delighting millions of patrons with our delectable and unique seafood and sushi. As we mark this significant milestone, we are thrilled to introduce a new chapter in the Ocean Basket story with the unveiling of our stunning flagship venue at the iconic Paphos Limanaki.

Our new location offers a truly unique dining experience, where guests can indulge in all their Ocean Basket seafood and sushi favourites, while enjoying panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea from our alfresco dining pods. Housed within historic depositories, the blend of old-world charm and contemporary design creates an ambiance that is both inviting and memorable. And for those looking to elevate their experience, our inviting top floor bar awaits, offering a selection of tantalising cocktails amidst breathtaking surroundings.

At Ocean Basket Limanaki, we are excited to introduce both our classic favourites and a few new surprises to delight your taste buds. From our signature seafood platters to our fresh and flavourful sushi selections, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With over 15 years of dedicated service in Cyprus, Ocean Basket has garnered numerous awards and accolades, earning the esteemed title of Cyprus’s favourite seafood and sushi destination. Throughout our journey in Cyprus, Ocean Basket has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of every community in every town. Together with our cherished customers and dedicated staff teams, we have united to champion various CSR initiatives, proudly supporting organisations like the Cyprus Red Cross, Goal in Life, Football Academies through our development scheme Ocean Basket All Stars, and our Annual National Beach Clean ups, engaging thousands of enthusiastic young participants. Committed to the environment, Ocean Basket also publishes and issues educational materials focused on marine life and ocean conservation to schools through the Ministry of Education, nurturing a generation of environmentally-conscious citizens.

With nine locations across Cyprus and a global presence of over 200 locations that spans Europe, Africa, The Middle East and Asia, Ocean Basket continues to be the go-to destination for seafood lovers around the world.

Join us as we celebrate this exciting new chapter at Paphos Limanaki, where every meal is now an invitation to savour the taste of the sea, by the sea!

