Thursday’s weather is set to be mostly clear, with increased high cloud cover inland and in the southeast of the island at times.

Increased levels of dust, which have persisted in the atmosphere in recent days, are expected to wane as the day goes on.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 34 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts, 26 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 29 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 25 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase in the west and north of the island, while skies will remain clear elsewhere.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland and on the south, north, and east coasts, 21 degrees Celsius on the west coast, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Cloud cover will continue through Friday with the possibility of isolated rain and even the odd isolated storm in the southeast of the island, where strong winds will prevail.

The weather will clear up on Saturday morning, but rain may return in the mountains during the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Friday, but then gradually rise over the weekend.