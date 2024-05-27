A total of 26 people were arrested in the Famagusta district in the early hours of Sunday as part of a coordinated nationwide operation targeting illegal residents.

During the operation, police also arrested one person found to be working illegally. His manager is under investigation for illegal employment.

Meanwhile, a separate incident involving an assault on a police officer occurred during a similar check in Larnaca as part of the same operation.

According to police, a 28-year-old man caused a disturbance by shouting at police officers. He then pushing one to the ground, kicking and biting another during their attempt to restrain him.

The man, found to be illegally residing in the Republic, was arrested.

The operation began at 5.30am and ended around 1pm.

The police, in cooperation with other authorities, have already initiated procedures for the immediate repatriation of those arrested for illegal stay.