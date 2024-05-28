Police in Limassol on Monday arrested and took into custody a 28-year-old man for a case of embezzlement and car theft.

According to police, officers located a car, which had been reported as stolen, around 5pm on a city street, and arrested its 28-year-driver for the evident offence of receiving stolen goods.

A 41-year-old man had reported the theft of the vehicle last Thursday. According to the complainant, the vehicle was stolen around 4.30pm on that day while parked outside the man’s house.

Limassol CID is furthering the investigation.