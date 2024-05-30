Get ready for a summer season of music concerts. Lympia in the district of Nicosia will host the Lympia Summer 2024 Festival, powered by Epic, bringing a wide range of music nights with beloved artists and bands. With no time to waste, the event series launches on Friday at the Municipal Theatre of Lympia.

Until the end of September, live performances will fill the summer evenings offering entertainment by some of the biggest names of the Greek and Cypriot music scene. Music lovers will get to enjoy Giannis Haroulis, Alkinoos Ioannidis, Sokratis Malamas, Matoula Zamani, Novel 729, Eleni Vitali with the Estoudiantina Neas Ionias orchestra, Giannis Aggelakas & Social Waste, Bloody Hawk, Dani Gambino and others live.

Lifting the curtain for the Lympia Summer 2024 is a performance by Eisvoleas this Friday who celebrates 25 years in the music industry this year. Along with his band, the Greek rapper will put on a lively show infusing rap music with rembetiko songs, blues and melodies from the Mediterranean. Doors open at 8pm, while the live music show begins an hour late.

The concerts are organised by Nicosia Downtown Live, as part of the Lympia Summer 2024 Festival, along with Epic which has surprises in store throughout the music festival with several competitions giving away concert invitations which they will announce on Instagram (@epicofficialcy).

Lympia Summer 2024 Festival

Live music concerts by Greek and Cypriot artists. May 31 – September. Lympia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Doors open at 8pm, live music at 9pm. Tel: 99-810011. Tickets at www.more.com