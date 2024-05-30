By Rebekah Gregoriades

Three parked cars went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning, two in Nicosia and one in Paphos.

According to the fire department, at 2.58am it responded to a call regarding two cars parked at the side of the road in Ayios Dhometios, Nicosia. The second call was at 5.25am for a car abandoned on the Paphos-Tsada road.

Both cases will be investigated by the police later on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, the fire department responded to 31 calls, 22 of which were fires in buildings and cars.