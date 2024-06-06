Cyprus temperatures are set to rise to 44 degrees on Thursday, as the heatwave is set to continue, and an orange weather warning is due to be in effect until the afternoon.

As the met office said in a statement, an orange warning will be in effect between the hours of 11am-5pm, as the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 44 degrees in the interior and around 34 degrees in the higher mountain areas.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Forestry Department said that it remains a “Red Alert” regarding the risk of forest fire and noted that lighting fires without a permit is prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence.

It also urges the public to be particularly careful when out and about, avoiding completely actions and activities that could potentially cause a fire, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks or flame, such as welding.

If anyone notices smoke or fire, they are asked to call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.