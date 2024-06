A meeting set for Thursday between nurses’ trade unions Pasydy and Pasyno and the state health services organisation (Okypy) has been moved to Monday.

The postponement was confirmed by Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou in statements to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Pasydy and Pasyno officers, Prodromos Argyrides and Savvas Iacovou, told CNA that the meeting is set to discuss ways to cut back on staff to partially cover needs in nurses.