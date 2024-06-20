As of today, AEGEAN’s new Business Lounge at Larnaca International Airport “Glafcos Clerides ” is opening its gates and welcomes its passengers into a primely located, high aesthetics and comfort space, designed to further enhance their travel experience.

Located in a prominent location at the center of the Departure Hall and right next to the departure gates, offering an unobstructed view to the apron, while filled with natural light, the new 345 square meters AEGEAN Lounge is designed to exceed the expectations of the airline’s premium customers by offering a unique travel experience, fully aligned with the consistently high quality of services offered by AEGEAN. Inspired by the lean, traditional Mediterranean architecture, its design utilizes the natural source light and the unique view of the airport surroundings reaching the sea, while it embodies the new corporate image of the company aiming to meet and exceed the diverse needs of every passenger.

The new renovated AEGEAN Lounge at Larnaca Airport is added to the existing Business Lounges at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” (one in the Intra-Schengen area and second in the Extra-Schengen area), and to the Business Lounge at Thessaloniki Airport “Makedonia”, all designed to offer a complete and unsurpassed travel experience. The new AEGEAN Business Lounge in Larnaca is also designed by the globally renowned architect team of K-Studio, continuing the already successful partnership with AEGEAN, for the airlines brand new lounges in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Celebrating its 25th year of operation, AEGEAN continues to focus on Cyprus, ensuring the island’s interconnectivity both through direct scheduled and charter flights, as well as connections via Athens, which operates with up tο 7 daily flights and Thessaloniki, which operates with 2 daily flights, having carried over 12 million passengers, throughout the years. The new AEGEAN lounge in Larnaca reaffirms AEGEAN’s strong commitment to the needs and high expectations of the Cypriot passengers, by renewing its focus to a constantly upgraded and modern travel experience of great hospitality, comfort, and quality.