German Foreign Minister Analena Baerbock had to fly over the tarmac at Larnaca airport on Tuesday on a flight to Lebanon from Israel.

It was reported in Deutsche Welle, that Baerbock had visited Tel Aviv and was due in Beirut.

The minister made the detour to Cyprus, because Israel and Lebanon have a issued a flight ban between the two countries, meaning Baerbock had to stop in a neutral area before heading to Beirut.

“And this sums up the conflict in the Middle East. We’re not even touching the tarmac here in Cyprus. Even the German foreign minister can’t fly directly from Tel Aviv directly to Beirut, she has to go via Cyprus and at least on the radar appear to make a stop,” reporter Michaela Kuefner said on the flight.