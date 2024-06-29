A new festival of performing arts for children and young people is coming to Cyprus bringing productions from Spain, Italy, Greece, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Ireland as well as Cyprus. The 1st Mitsikouri International Festival is organised by the Theatre Centre for Children and Young People – ASSITEJ Cyprus, and is set to take place in a few months’ time.

October 26 to November 3 are the dates of the festival’s first edition and its events will take place in Nicosia, Limassol and Lefkara, bringing remarkable productions to the stage. The aim of the festival is to introduce the audience in Cyprus to contemporary trends in the field of performing arts for children and young people, presenting high-quality international shows of theatre, dance and music.

The festival will also feature a rich parallel programme with workshops, lectures, open discussions and other activities for the festival’s young audiences but also art professionals and the general public. Sponsored by the Deputy Ministry of Culture and the KYPRIA programme, the festival hopes to engage a wide crowd and share more about art and creativity in youth.

Festival with international performances for children. October 26 to November 3. Nicosia, Limassol, and Lefkara. www.assitej-cyprus.com. [email protected]. Tel: 99-839556