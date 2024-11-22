Cyprus-based Anymaster, a service marketplace that connects clients with local service providers, has successfully raised €350,000 in funding, allowing it to expand to Athens, Greece.

“Already operating in four major cities in Cyprus, Anymaster is poised to transform Greece’s service industry with a platform that emphasises transparency, efficiency, and security for both clients and service professionals,” the company said in an announcement released on Friday.

The Cypriot startup allows customers to find a number of different professionals such as plumbers, electricians, or other skilled workers.

“At the same time”, the company said, “service providers benefit from tools that streamline their operations, automate payments, and handle invoicing”.

The recent €350,000 funding round was led by Oxean, a family office based in Cyprus, and supported by a diverse network of investors.

Among the most notable is Lamda Development, one of Greece’s leading real estate developers, best known for the landmark Ellinikon project, the largest residential development in Europe.

The company said that “Lamda’s backing highlights the confidence in Anymaster’s potential to revolutionise Greece’s service industry”.

Diana Verkhoturova, founder of Anymaster, at Reflect Festival

Additionally, angel investors from Greece, including members of Theti Club, have also contributed, sharing Anymaster’s vision of elevating the service market.

The announcement stated that “this financial support ensures that Anymaster is well-positioned for a successful launch in Athens”.

On a domestic level, Anymaster collaborates with major DIY and home maintenance retailers in Cyprus, such as Superhome, Mangas, and Bricolage.

By using customised software, these retailers can outsource services like deliveries, assembly, and installation to Anymaster.

The company has pointed out that this partnership has significantly reduced delivery and assembly times from 7-10 days to just one day.

Anymaster said that its aim is to to replicate this successful model in Greece by partnering with local DIY and furniture stores in Athens.

“By entering Greece, Anymaster aims to enhance the quality of local services with increased

transparency, secure payments, and unmatched efficiency,” the company said.

The company also said that “connecting clients with reputable professionals in record time, Anymaster is set to become a game-changer in the Greek service marketplace”.

“We are thrilled to bring Anymaster to Athens and expand our footprint in the Greek market,” said Diana Verkhoturova, founder of Anymaster.

“Our platform will deliver significant benefits for both clients and service professionals,” she added.

With our exceptional team, top-tier investors, and strong local partnerships, we are ready to redefine Greece’s service industry,” Verkhoturova concluded.