With April here, spring and Easter celebrations arrive to fill the weekends with traditional seasonal flavours, games and activities for all ages. This Sunday, the Paradox Museum Limassol is hosting an Easter Festival reviving Cypriot Easter traditions through interactive workshops and authentic gastronomic experiences. Get ready for hands-on workshops and spring aromas at the Trakasol Cultural Centre.

As the day unfolds, visitors will have the chance to take part in traditional culinary workshops and create beloved Easter delicacies; flaounes, traditional pasta and terziellouthkia, Easter koulouria and egg painting using natural-organic methods. Held all day long, from 11am to 5pm, there will be different time slots for families and friends to join a workshop for which they have to pre-book.

There will be flaounes baking with chef Christos Christodoulou at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, Easter cookies with the chef at 12pm, 3pm and 5pm, handmade Cypriot pasta at 11am, 2pm and 4pm, terziellouthkia-making at 12pm and 3pm, while egg painting and beeswax Easter candle workshops will be available throughout the day.

Apart from the hands-on workshops, visitors will also get to taste local products such as halloumi, carob syrup and almond sweets as well as witness Cypriot craftsmanship through the live demonstrations of silk cocoon jewellery making, wooden crafts, and more.

And that’s not all! A free workshop with the KEANITA mascot will run from 12pm to 3pm where children will have fun decorating chocolate figures, taking photos with KEANITA, and receiving festive surprises.

Easter Festival

Hands-on family workshops on traditional Easter gastronomy, Easter activities, surprises and more. April 6. Paradox Museum, Limassol. 11am-5pm. €5 per workshop. www.paradoxmuseumlimassol.com/en/easter-2025-events