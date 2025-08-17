‘There will be major unrest if this goes ahead. When I heard it, I thought it was a joke’

A controversial rule limiting the number of dogs per household in the Amathus area of Limassol is now in question, following the top veterinary official’s statement that there is no clear legal framework regulating such a measure.

Although the municipal council had approved the regulation restricting households in Ayios Tychonas to no more than two dogs, its planned enforcement from September 1 has come under scrutiny.

In an interview with the Cyprus Mail, Christodoulos Pippis, director of veterinary services at the agriculture ministry, said he was unaware of any legislation allowing municipalities to limit the number of dogs in private homes.

“There is no clear legal framework in place,” he said.

“To my knowledge, nothing explicitly allows or forbids this measure.”

His remarks follow complaints from shelters and residents who own more than two dogs, some of whom are now uncertain what to do.

“Our dogs are not a nuisance. They are part of our family,” said Aggeliki, a mother of three in Ayios Tychonas who lives with four dogs.

“One of them sleeps at the foot of my daughter’s bed. The idea that we should now give two away is just cruel. It would feel like a death, a great loss for them.”

“It’s frustrating and unfair. We’ve had these dogs for years. My kids grew up with them.”

Meanwhile, Amathus mayor Kyriakos Xydias, who backed the rule, defended the decision, saying it came after “a high number of complaints” from people living in residential zones.

“It is not possible in residential areas to have an uncontrolled number of animals, especially dogs,” he said.

“A resident has five hunting dogs. They disrupt society, especially when they live in apartment buildings. There has to be a limit.”

Xydias stressed that the rule applies only to dogs, not other animals such as cats, which he described as “more independent”.

When asked whether local shelters could cope with a surge in surrendered pets, the mayor said: “If someone has four dogs and they are not registered, they are already illegal. It is not the animals’ fault; it is the person’s fault for not complying.”

“Those who already have three or four dogs should know that if they don’t have the required permits, they are illegal,” he added.

“We don’t want to kill animals or create tragedies. A period of time will be given to comply, but this lawlessness will not continue.”

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, Vasilis, a retired engineer who lives with three rescued dogs, disagrees.

“They’ve already suffered once. Why should they suffer again because of a vague council rule that isn’t even legal?” he asked.

“And why only dogs? What if I had three rabbits or four noisy birds? Would that be allowed? The logic makes no sense.”

The concerns have led to formal action. A group of residents has submitted a complaint to the Cyprus ombudswoman, calling for a review of the rule’s legality and alignment with both Cypriot law and EU animal welfare standards.

They argue the absence of transitional measures may result in the forced surrender of healthy pets, which could increase the number of strays and place additional pressure on shelters.

Lia Stylianou, who previously served as president of Dog Rescue Valley and remains an active member, said the measure will not reduce the number of stray animals, describing the regulation as “pointless” and “ineffective”.

“It will have absolutely no effect,” she said.

“The stray problem won’t be solved by restricting the number of pets a person can keep at home. How will reducing owned animals help reduce stray ones? It’s absurd. It will achieve the opposite.”

She argued the focus should be on enforcing existing laws and improving conditions at shelters.

“The solution is to enforce the existing laws, operate proper shelters, and hold owners accountable. Do inspections. Send warning letters. Don’t punish responsible families.”

Stylianou believes the rule unfairly targets law-abiding pet owners.

“I have three dogs, and my mother has two. Our animals don’t roam. But I have a neighbour with one dog that’s out all day. That’s the real issue.”

“There will be major unrest if this goes ahead. When I heard it, I thought it was a joke. It simply won’t be implemented so easily.”

According to Pippis, animal abandonment is strictly prohibited by law.

“There is already a legal basis for this issue. If a municipal council issues a decision, the public has the right to challenge it in court, within the framework of the Constitution,” he confirmed.

“No one can do whatever they want without following the proper procedures.”

The ombudswoman, Maria Stylianou Lottides, told the Cyprus Mail that her office is reviewing the measure.

“Our office is studying the measure. If problems arise relating to human rights or equal treatment, we reserve the right to intervene.”

While no public conclusion has been issued yet, her office is expected to release a report in the coming weeks.

Many residents believe the measure may breach the Dog Law of 2002, which outlines rules on dog registration and public safety, but does not limit the number of pets per household.

They cite the Five Freedoms of animal welfare, which include freedom from pain and fear, as well as protection from emotional distress.

Others accuse local authorities of failing to provide basic services, such as dog waste bins or clean streets, despite collecting fees and taxes.

Until the ombudswoman’s decision is made public, the future of families’ pets and their rights now hangs in the balance.