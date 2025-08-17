Police on Sunday evacuated a venue in Ayia Napa following information about the possible presence of an explosive device – at the same location where, according to website Reporter, a hand grenade was found three weeks ago.

Authorities said all relevant protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safe evacuation of the premises, which is a popular summer spot currently frequented by large numbers of people.

In a statement, the police said that bomb disposal experts are on site conducting examinations in an effort to locate the suspected device.

The same premises had been targeted three weeks earlier, when police received a similar tip-off, also forwarded to a television station.

On that occasion, the area was cleared, and a hand grenade was eventually discovered and neutralised.

Despite investigations, no suspects were identified.

At the time, police had also received information about explosive devices in other Ayia Napa locations, though subsequent searches found nothing.

Further updates on Sunday’s incident will be provided at a later stage, police said.